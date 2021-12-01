Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – Redemption For Deferred Hop (Day #3)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Redemption For Deferred Hope (Day #3)

You’ve probably heard the proverb, “Hope deferred makes the heart sick.” But did you know Jesus was born because God redeemed a long-deferred hope? In Genesis, we read that Abraham and his wife Sarah longed for a child for decades, but Sarah was unable to conceive. When Sarah was 90 years old, God appeared to Abraham and promised that Sarah would give birth to a son, and that through this child, He would establish an everlasting covenant between Him and Abraham’s descendants. Sarah actually laughed when God said this, because she thought, “How could a worn-out woman like me enjoy such pleasure?” Yet Sarah became pregnant and gave birth to a son. Abraham named him “Isaac,” which means “laughter,” because God brought Sarah great joy and redemption through what appeared to be an impossible situation.

Isaac’s son was Jacob, and Jacob had 12 sons, one of whom was Judah. Out of the tribe of Judah came King David, and because Jesus’ mother Mary was a descendant of David (as was His earthly father Joseph), the Savior became the fruit of God’s promise to Abraham and Sarah. As God healed Sarah’s body and fulfilled the desire of her heart, He planted a seed that would ultimately reconcile mankind to Himself, establishing a covenant that would last forever. Sarah’s ability to give birth in her old age gives us another reason to be in awe of the miraculous story of Jesus’ birth.

If you are facing deferred hope today, rest assured that God has redemption for this season and will bring about a greater return than you can imagine. Though you can’t see the purpose in it now, one day, you will. Hold on to God’s promises! Like Sarah, you will experience that, “A longing fulfilled is a tree of life.”

Prayer: Father, thank You for being a God of Your Word. Just like You fulfilled Your promise to Sarah, I trust that You will fulfill Your promises to me. Thank You in advance for using the difficult seasons of my life for a greater purpose. I am honored to be a part of the work that brings You glory.

Scripture:

Genesis 17:19 And God said, Sarah thy wife shall bear thee a son indeed; and thou shalt call his name Isaac: and I will establish my covenant with him for an everlasting covenant, and with his seed after him.

Genesis 18:10-14 And he said, I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life; and, lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son. And Sarah heard it in the tent door, which was behind him. 11Now Abraham and Sarah were old and well stricken in age; and it ceased to be with Sarah after the manner of women. 12Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, After I am waxed old shall I have pleasure, my lord being old also? 13And the LORD said unto Abraham, Wherefore did Sarah laugh, saying, Shall I of a surety bear a child, which am old? 14Is any thing too hard for the LORD? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son.

Genesis 21:1-7 And the LORD visited Sarah as he had said, and the LORD did unto Sarah as he had spoken. 2For Sarah conceived, and bare Abraham a son in his old age, at the set time of which God had spoken to him. 3And Abraham called the name of his son that was born unto him, whom Sarah bare to him, Isaac. 4And Abraham circumcised his son Isaac being eight days old, as God had commanded him. 5And Abraham was an hundred years old, when his son Isaac was born unto him. 6And Sarah said, God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me. 7And she said, Who would have said unto Abraham, that Sarah should have given children suck? for I have born him a son in his old age.

Luke 3:23-24 And Jesus himself began to be about thirty years of age, being (as was supposed) the son of Joseph, which was the son of Heli, 24which was the son of Matthat, which was the son of Levi, which was the son of Melchi, which was the son of Janna, which was the son of Joseph,

