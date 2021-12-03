Three Omicron Variant Cases Confirmed In Maryland

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Three Marylanders have the new omicron variant of COVID-19. That’s according to Gov. Larry Hogan.

Maryland joins New York, California, Hawaii, Minnesota and Colorado as states that have reported cases of the omicron variant.

This comes as Maryland reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The state also surpassed 11,000 deaths from the virus.

