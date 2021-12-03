Cheryl Jackson
Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – Sar Shalom (Day #5)

“Sar Shalom”

Through the prophet Isaiah, God revealed that a child would be born who would be called the Prince of Peace. In Hebrew, the word for “Prince” (“sar”) indicates a leader or captain, and the word for “peace” (“shalom”) means “completeness.” When Jesus came to earth, He came to lead a broken world to a place where we could be made whole again. He came to reconcile us with God, bridging the gap created by our sin. Jesus came to soothe our anxieties and give us a sound mind. The peace He brought into the world at Christmas allows us to be content and rest in Him no matter what chaos surrounds us.

Whatever you might be facing in this season—sickness, a broken relationship, depression, or loneliness—allow Jesus’ peace to comfort you right where you are. You don’t have to get to the end of your struggle to experience wholeness. Jesus wants to quiet your spirit with His love and perfect your trust in Him. You can weather this storm complete in Him.

Prayer: Jesus, thank You for coming to bring me peace. I recognize today that I can rest in You, no matter what I’m going through. Whenever fear or heaviness threaten my peace, help me run to safety in You. Lead my spirit into the wholeness that is available in You.

Scripture:

Isaiah 9:6 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.

This devotion is provided by The Church of the Highlands.  For more information, please visit: https://www.churchofthehighlands.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – Sar Shalom (Day #5)  was originally published on praisedc.com

