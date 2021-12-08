Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – The God of The Impossible (Day #10)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The God of the Impossible (Day #10)

In Luke 1:34, after the angel told Mary she would conceive Jesus, she asked him, “How can this be, since I am a virgin?” Mary did what we often do when we can’t see how things are going to work out. She questioned how something that seemed impossible could be possible.

But the angel replied, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; and for that reason the holy Child shall be called the Son of God. And behold, even your relative Elizabeth has also conceived a son in her old age; and she who was called barren is now in her sixth month. For nothing will be impossible with God.”

Even in a beautiful season like Christmas, it can be difficult to see how God is working in our impossible situations. Today, let both of these miraculous conceptions remind you of God’s power. Think about Jesus and Elizabeth’s son, John the Baptist, and how their births changed the course of history. God can do immeasurably more than you can imagine in the midst of your impossible circumstance. Give your situation to Him, and trust that He will be faithful. Be encouraged today: God never fails!

Prayer: Father, You are good! I praise You for Your power—nothing can stand against You! Thank You for having a plan for my life, for sending your Son on my behalf and for giving me the strength to face situations that seem impossible. As I trust in Your strength and not mine, help me see Christmas as a powerful example that nothing is impossible for You!

Scripture:

Luke 1:34 Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man? 35And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God. 36And, behold, thy cousin Elisabeth, she hath also conceived a son in her old age: and this is the sixth month with her, who was called barren. 37For with God nothing shall be impossible.

