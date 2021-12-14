Valeria Smith Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Role In Stepmother’s Murder

Local
The daughter of the man convicted of killing his wife will spend time behind bars for her role in the crime.

A judge sentenced Valeria Smith to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended. She will also serve 3 years’ probation.

Smith pleaded guilty to an accessory charge in the 2018 murder of Jacquelyn Smith. She cooperated with prosecutors to build a case against her dad. Valeria said she was in the car that December night when her father unexpectedly attacked his wife. She said her dad told her to cover up the crime and blame the murder on a panhandler.

Valeria and her father went on the run. They were arrested three months later in Texas near the U.S. – Mexico border.

Valeria Smith’s attorney said she is currently eligible for parole because she has served more than 25% of her five-year sentence.

Her father, Keith Smith, will be sentenced in February. Prosecutors said they will ask for life behind bars.

