Local
HomeLocal

Police Investigating Attempted ATM Theft At Northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
A view of 7-Eleven sign seen in Queens. Japanese retail...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for the suspects behind an attempted ATM theft.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven in northeast Baltimore. Police said a van drove into the store on the corner of Radecke and Frankford avenues at around 4:25 a.m., destroying the front of the building.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Six men in a white van tried to remove the ATM. They were not successful.

This comes as Baltimore County Police investigate an ATM theft around the same time of day Tuesday. They said someone drove through a store in Perry Hall and stole the ATM.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: ATM Stolen In Smash & Grab In Howard County, Stolen Van Found In Baltimore

See Also: ATM Theft Reported At Walgreens In North Baltimore

Police Investigating Attempted ATM Theft At Northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close