Police Investigating Attempted ATM Theft At Northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven

Baltimore Police are looking for the suspects behind an attempted ATM theft.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven in northeast Baltimore. Police said a van drove into the store on the corner of Radecke and Frankford avenues at around 4:25 a.m., destroying the front of the building.

Six men in a white van tried to remove the ATM. They were not successful.

This comes as Baltimore County Police investigate an ATM theft around the same time of day Tuesday. They said someone drove through a store in Perry Hall and stole the ATM.

Source: WBAL-TV

