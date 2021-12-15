Get Up Mornings With Erica
Iyanla Vanzant Speaks On The Importance Of Breathing, Trusting God & Her MasterPeace Body Therapy Line

Iyanla Vanzant became everyone’s favorite at-home therapist with the hit OWN reality series Iyanla: Fix My Life, and has since continued her work in self-care following the show’s finale earlier this year.

We caught up with the celebrity life coach to get an update on her own life after spending 10 seasons on television and the amazing line of holistic bath and body products under her MasterPeace Body Therapy imprint.

Vanzant also took some time to share a few self-care tips as we approach the holiday season, including above all the importance of actually breathing. “Do you know how many people walk around holding their breath,” she says with genuine concern, further adding, “we breathe from our chest to our nose, and that way we don’t oxygenate our entire bodies.”

Although the convo was brief, Iyanla gave some impactful advice that we can guarantee you’ll all want to take with you and apply to your daily lives.

Listen to the full interview with Iyanla Vanzant on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell at the top:

