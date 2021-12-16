Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tyler Perry Involved in Car Accident- Injuries Reported [VIDEO]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
'Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tyler Perry was reportedly involved in a car accident after leaving the airport in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

While injuries were reported, thankfully, Tyler Perry and the other driver in the car are okay, and there were no serious injuries.

As reported by TMZ sources, Perry “was driving through Sherman Oaks in his Bentley when the accident occurred. The other vehicle that was involved in the accident was a Honda Accord, and the driver reportedly cut across three lanes of traffic, making her way right towards Tyler’s path, causing him to smash into the driver’s side of the Honda. The woman confessed to causing the accident”.

Luckily for both parties, the police were already in the are and said that the crash was not enough for a police report to be filed and that all matters regarding the police report will be handled in private.

Tyler Perry Involved in Car Accident- Injuries Reported [VIDEO]  was originally published on praisephilly.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close