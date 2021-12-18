Local
Baltimore County To Resume Bulk Trash Collection, First Time Since 1992

Residents will be given two days a year for bulk trash pick up. Up to three items will be accepted on each occasion.

Baltimore County residents have been asking and now it’s returning. Bulk trash collection will resume in the county for the first time in 30 years, according to County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

“Whitney Houston’s hit, ‘I Will Always Love You,’ topped the charts for 14 weeks. Since then, and again for several decades, residents have continued to call on the county to restart this program,” Olszewski said from an excavator, Friday night. Officials say that residents will receive postcards with information about their household’s scheduled days for pickup. Each home will have two days a year, scheduled six months apart. Up to three items will be accepted on each occasion.

The Details:

Collections are slated to begin in mid-January 2022, according to the County’s site. Additionally, here’s a list of the accepted items for pick-up:

  • Residential appliances (such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves and water heaters)
  • Household furniture (such as tables, chairs, sofas, entertainment centers and mattresses)
  • Household items that are not normally accepted for weekly trash collection (such as mops, brooms, sewing machines and game tables)
  • Some building materials (such as sinks, toilets, bathtubs and carpets)
  • Electronics (such as televisions, monitors, computers, laptops and printers)

Certain bulk materials will require special preparation for collection:

  • Awnings must be broken down
  • Clothesline poles and clothes trees must be free of concrete
  • Carpets and linoleum must be rolled and tied
  • Metal sheds and playhouses must be broken down and bundled
  • Lawn mowers must have the gas tanks and wheels removed
  • Swing sets, play sets and jungle gyms must be metal only and dismantled

Here’s a full list of what will not be accepted:

  • Pianos
  • Boats
  • Pool tables
  • Cast iron furnaces
  • Concrete sinks
  • Compressed gas tanks (or any pressure vessels)
  • Drums, fuel and oil tanks
  • Mirrors and plate glass
  • Stumps and logs
  • Tires
  • Items containing liquids
  • Any large item that is not disassembled
  • Municipal solid waste that is part of the County’s normal residential curbside collection program (for trash, recycling and yard materials)

