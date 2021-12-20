Local
Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Governor Larry Hogan announced today, Monday December 20, 2021 that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He reassures that he is “feeling fine at the moment.”

In the tweet Maryland’s governor shares that he received a positive rapid test Monday morning as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan who is a cancer survivor and has been vaccinated plus had a booster shot. “As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” Hogan tweeted.

Maryland is trying to provide more support for local hospitals as capacities in Maryland have risen by about 150% over the past two weeks. “We are anticipating over the next three to five weeks probably the worst surge we’ve seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis, but we don’t expect it to last for long. We’re hoping it starts to taper off fairly quickly, but we’re facing a pretty rough time,” Hogan said.

Maryland’s health department reported Sunday that 1,345 people were hospitalized which is more than twice as many people from the prior month.

source: www.yahoo.com

Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

