Local
HomeLocal

Two Men Charged With Shooting Baltimore Police Officer Held Without Bail

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Burden of proof, legal law concept image.

Source: Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty

The two men responsible for shooting and putting a Baltimore police officer in the ICU have been ordered to be held without bail.

Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw face attempted murder charges in the shooting of Officer Keona Holly last Thursday. They’re also facing murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who they killed hours later.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police said Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was ambushed and shot. She remains in grave condition at Shock Trauma.

About two hours after Holley was shot, Johnson was fatally shot on Lucia Avenue in Yale Heights.

Both men were arrested on Friday. Police were able to recover a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video and two guns believed to have been used in both shootings.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Two Men Charged With Shooting Baltimore Police Officer Held Without Bail  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close