3 Maryland Counties Out Of Rapid Tests. Here’s Where To Get PCR Test

A surge in cases has people rushing to get tested for COVID-19, but they may be out of luck if they’re looking for a rapid test.

Three Maryland counties announced Tuesday that they are out of rapid tests. It’s unclear when they will stock back up.

Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties said they are also out of COVID-19 home tests.

However, county-provided PCR tests are still available. Here’s where to find them:

Liberty Family Resource Center: Open Monday and Friday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 3525 Resource Drive Randallstown, Maryland 21133

Drumcastle Government Center: Open Tuesday and Thursday 4 to 6:30 p.m. 6401 York Road Baltimore, Maryland 21121

Dundalk Health Center: Open Wednesday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m 7700 Dunmanway Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Baymeadow Parking Lot: Open Monday and Wednesday 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Annapolis Exchange: Open Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Lula Scott Community Center (backdoor): Mondays 9:00 a.m – 10:00 a.m.

Ascend One Building: Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 8930 Stanford Blvd. Columbia, MD 21045

Mobile Testing: Open seven days a week, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) Click here for the complete schedule and locations.

