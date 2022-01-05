Mr. Griffin: Doubling Up On Jesus [VIDEO]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

You can only increase your faith by taking in the proper information, and GRIFF is doing his duty this year to learn more about Christ by practicing a habit that he calls “doubling up on Jesus.”

Whether it’s studying the scripture more, reading a new book that enhances your knowledge on the power that comes with believing in God or simply applying what you’ve learned to strengthen a significant relationship in your life, GRIFF’s theory proves that there’s always room to grow when it comes to building on your love for Christ.

