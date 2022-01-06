Baltimore DPW Employee Arrested For Attempted ATM Theft

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Police have arrested a Baltimore Department of Public Works employee they said is responsible for an attempted ATM robbery in Owings Mills.

Police said 36-year-old Kirk Parker Jr. was arrested in late December. He also used a city-owned car that he stole to carry out the crime.

Back on December 29th at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd. for a report of a burglary. Officers noticed a white truck with chains wrapped around the machine. The suspect ran away from the scene but was late arrested a short distance away near Embassy Circle.

The 2019 Ford F550 was registered with the City of Baltimore. Both the city emblem and the front license plate had been taped over. It was reported stolen from Carroll County.

Parker is facing second-degree burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property and several other charges. Court documents show Parker was found guilty of an armed robbery in 2012.

Source: CBS Baltimore

