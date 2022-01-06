Planned Events in DC For The Anniversary of The January 6th Insurrection

The violent mob of people stormed the Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding in an attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing former President Donald Trump in the White House.

Numerous events are planned in the District to commemorate the deadly January 6 attack.

USCP Chief Tom Manger said Tuesday that he does not have major concerns, at this point, of the day once again turning violent. However, his department is paying attention to an event planned today near DC jail.

9 a.m.

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks regarding the deadly assault on the Capitol.

Noon

Prayer, the pledge, a statement from the Chair and a “Moment of Silence” will be held during a House Pro Forma Session on the House Floor. The House will not be in session during this event.

1 p.m.

A “Historic Perspective” conversation will be held at the Cannon Caucus Room between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and John Meacham “to establish and preserve the narrative of Jan. 6.” Moderated by Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden.

2:15 p.m.

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) hold what they’re calling the “Republican Response” to Jan. 6. The lawmakers’ response comes as Trump canceled his planned speech in Florida. Gaetz has asserted the rioters were leftist militants “masquerading as Trump supporters.” Greene says the event is intended to be a “Republican response to expose the truth about the January 6, 2021 protests.” The pair are outspoken supporters of Trump’s false voter fraud claims.

2:30 p.m.