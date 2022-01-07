Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery as he was jogging through a Georgia neighborhood have been sentenced.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael were sentenced to life in prison without parole. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

During Friday’s sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that “sentencing does not generally provide closure,” saying that is unfortunate for Arbery’s family.

“In this case, I think many people are seeking closure. The mother, the father, the community, and maybe even parts of the nation, but closure is hard to define and is a granular concept. It’s seen differently by all depending on their perspective and the prism of your lives,” Walmsley said.

“Instead of closure, maybe it would be best to see today’s proceeding as an exercise in accountability. We are all accountable for our own actions. Today demonstrates that everybody is accountable to the rule of law. Taking the law into your own hands is a dangerous endeavor,” he added.

Arbery’s family did attend Friday’s sentencing.

Source: CNN

