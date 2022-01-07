Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Shelby 5 Explains The Hip & Holy Message In Their New Single “BOOM” With Lecrae

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

We’ve all heard the saying “a family that prays together stays together,” and it looks like that also rings true for a family that “sangs” together as well based off the success of contemporary gospel quintet Shelby 5.

Erica and GRIFF were delighted to have three of the singing siblings, Amber, Drea and Don, as guests on the show today to share with the Get Up! church some of the group’s early inspirations, making gospel look fresh on social media and collaborating with Lecrae on their bumping new single, “BOOM.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Officially premiered today on the show, “BOOM” delivers a sound that’s just as bombastic as the title would suggest, with GRAMMY-winning Christian rap vet Lecrae dropping some impressive bars as per usual.

 

Amber, Drea and Don each took turns giving us some background on how the group got started, what it’s like being signed to legendary music producer Rodney Jerkins and what you can expect from them as a family unit in gospel music moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our exclusive with the talented siblings of Shelby 5 below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Shelby 5 Explains The Hip & Holy Message In Their New Single “BOOM” With Lecrae  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close