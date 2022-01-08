Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Students Will Begin Next Week at Home, Says Superintendent

The change is to give faculty and staff some time to plan for their school to possibly transition into virtual learning.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Baltimore County students will begin their upcoming week of school at home, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily shift to virtual instruction,” officials shared.

Monday and Tuesday is now being used as asynchronous planning days for teachers. Obviously, the changes do not apply to schools that have already switched over to virtual learning and those schools will return to normal virtual classes Monday. Last week, the county announced that several schools will be switching to virtual learning. “BCPS may move individual schools or groups of schools to virtual learning after reviewing a number of factors (e.g., percent of positive student and staff cases, number of staff, and students in quarantine, and special program considerations) in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health, Maryland State Department of Education, and/or the Baltimore County Department of Health,” the county shares on its website.

You may track the closures here.

The county is working to help staff get tested as well.  Channel 13 reports, “on Monday, all school staff can get tested at middle schools across the county from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the school system said. And the school system will distribute 126,000 test kits to staff and students on Tuesday. The district said it is expecting another order of tests to arrive on Friday, Jan. 14.”

According to Channel 11, meals will be available for students while the buildings are closed on Monday and Tuesday. They will be offering a curbside service. The district is also preparing to distribute at-home test kits. “Distribution of COVID-19 rapid home test kits is scheduled to take place Tuesday at each school. BCPS will distribute 126,000 test kits to BCPS staff and students,” continues Channel 11. “Distribution of KN95 masks as an additional option for students and staff began Wednesday.”

Wishing continued health and safety for all students, staff, and parents.

Baltimore County Students Will Begin Next Week at Home, Says Superintendent  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close