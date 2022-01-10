Smash & Grab ATM Theft Under Investigation In Federal Hill

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Brazen ATM thefts continue in Baltimore City. The latest incident happened in Federal Hill.

At around 3 a.m. Monday, thieves backed a van into the Garden American Eatery on the 1500 block of Light Street. The owner said they then grabbed the ATM, put it in another vehicle and then drove away.

No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police.

Source: CBS Baltimore

