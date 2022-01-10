Local
Family, Friends, and Community Members Honor Officer Keona Holley at Viewing Sunday, Funeral Tuesday

Senator Ben Cardin was on hand to pay respects. "This was a senseless gunning down of a law enforcement officer," he shared.

The city began its final goodbyes to a hero whose story has touched us all. Family, friends, and community members paid their respects to Officer Keona Holley Sunday at Wylie Funeral Home.

Holley was ambushed while on duty in Curtis Bay, just sitting in her police cruiser working overtime in December. It’s been reported that the two-year veteran joined the force to satisfy a calling to serve her city. U.S Senator Ben Cardin was at Sunday’s viewing and recalled her desire to serve, pleading with the community to do better. “This was a senseless gunning down of a law enforcement officer. All she wanted to do was serve our community and she gets murdered. The community has come together. We want to show our support to the family,” Cardin said. The two men charged with her murder are being held without bail.

Her family made the difficult decision to pull Officer Holley off of life support just before Christmas. Doctors at University of Maryland Shock Trauma fought for her life while she was on life support for one week. Her legacy has touched everyone across the city including Mayor Brandon Scott. “Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city,” Scott said shortly after her passing. “I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend.”

Another viewing is taking place at Wylie Funeral Home today (Monday, Jan. 10). The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 11) at the Baltimore Convention Center with a wake scheduled for 9 AM and the service to begin at 10 AM. MDOT is warning of traffic surrounding the service and say that drivers in the area should expect delays.

We’re all thinking about Officer Holley, her family, friends, and the community. We’re sending love and deepest sympathies to you.

