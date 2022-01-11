FinancialFreedomWeek: Dr. Jewel Tankard Talks Cryptocurrency “The Future Of Money”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We continue “Financial Freedom Week” by talking about the future of money, Cryptocurrency. Television personality, author, and global economist, Dr. Jewel Tankard talks about digital currency and how the future is now. However, people in the Black community are still learning about Cryptocurrency and its benefits. You can buy everything from a trip to Home Depot to a car or real estate with Crypto such as Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency is helping the push for Generational wealth.

While the Dollar may not become obsolete, it may take some type of backseat from Cryptocurrency. Dr. Tankard explains to Erica and “GRIFF” its benefits and what you need to know about Crypto.

