Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of a 23-year-old Towson University student.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on West Susquehanna Avenue. Officers found Ikemefuna Eguh dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

Eguh was a senior at Towson and was about to begin his last semester. A friend told CBS Baltimore Eguh had dreams of being a star, spending time in the recording studio outside of class.

“It’s just sad like this happened,” his friend Brandon Bradsher said. “Especially to such an up and coming person. All he wanted to do was live out his dream you know, and just for stuff like this to keep happening it’s sad to hear.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020. Counseling and support services are available through the TU Counseling Center at 410-704-2512.

23-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Shooting was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

