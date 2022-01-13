National
HomeNational

Deon Lendore, Former Olympic Track Star and Texas A&M Coach, Dies In Car Accident

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

The track and field community suffered a tragic loss recently with the death of Deon Lendore, a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago that died this week as a victim of a three-vehicle car crash in Texas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 28-year-old Black Olympic track star was reportedly driving in Milam County when he veered toward the center line and allegedly sideswiped traffic in the opposite direction. The mishap caused him to crash head-on with another car and unfortunately was pronounced dead at the scene. Surprisingly enough, the 65-year-old woman in the opposite vehicle managed to survive with “incapacitating injuries.” The third vehicle involved didn’t appear to have injured passengers.

More on Lendore’s successful track career in college and the Olympics below, via Yahoo! Sports:

“Lendore was a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, and participated in the past three summer Games. He won a bronze medal in 2012, anchoring the island nation’s 4×400-meter relay in London. That relay team finished eighth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

He was a 12-time All-American in college at Texas A&M, where he was currently serving as a volunteer coach. He won five indoor and outdoor national titles with the Aggies.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee expressed deep condolences via a post on Facebook in response to losing one of their own, referring to Lendore as an inspiration for representing the Caribbean country with  “pride, honor , patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many.”

Check out the tribute post below, and please keep the loved ones and fans of Deon Lendore in your prayers at this time:

 

 

Deon Lendore, Former Olympic Track Star and Texas A&M Coach, Dies In Car Accident  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Deon Lendore

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close