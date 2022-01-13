Local
Report: Maryland Assistant Basketball Coach Charged With Soliciting A Prostitute

University of Maryland assistant men’s basketball coach Bruce Shingler Jr. has been arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute.

According to reports, he was apprehended last October. He’s facing two counts of procuring or soliciting or offering to procure or solicit prostitution ​​or assignation.

On Wednesday, Shingler was suspended for 30 days due to violating his employment agreement, but The University of Maryland athletic department declined to comment on whether the suspension was related to the October charges.

If convicted, Shingler could spend up to a year in prison and/or a $500 fine. He’s due in court in February.

Source: CBS Baltimore

was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

