Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Pastor Mike Todd of Transformation Church has posted a social media video acknowledging “it was disgusting” Sunday when he wiped spit on another’s face to illustrate a point during a sermon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“That was gross. I want to validate everybody’s feelings,” he said, apologizing and encouraging people to watch the full message. “That was a distraction to what I was really trying to do.”

About Pastor Mike Todd:

Pastors Michael and Natalie Todd are the Lead Pastors of Transformation Church based in Tulsa, OK since February 2015. They were entrusted with Transformation Church from the founding pastor, Bishop Gary McIntosh, after 15 years of operation. Their personal philosophy and driving passion is re-presenting God to the lost and found for transformation in Christ. They aspire to reach their community, city and world with the gospel presented in a relevant and progressive way. They’ve been married since 2010 and live in Tulsa with four beautiful children.

Also See…

Devon Franklin Developing Movie Based On Pastor Mike Todd’s ‘Relationship Goals’ Book

#RelationshipGoals: Pastor Mike Todd Discusses How To Win In Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes and Agrees His Demonstrative Sermon Was A Distraction was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: