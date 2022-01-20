Local
Safe Streets Worker Among 3 Victims Killed In Quadruple Shooting

Crime Scene Do Not Cross cordon tape

Source: Caspar Benson / Getty

A Safe Streets worker is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in East Baltimore. That worker is one of four victims.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East Monument Street and North Montford Avenue. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim died at the scene. The three other victims were taken to area hospitals. Two of them did not survive. The fourth victim is expected to be okay.

Safe Streets workers step in to prevent and resolve violence. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said police will do everything in its power to catch those responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

