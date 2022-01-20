Inspirational Lifestyles: Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #1

Cheryl Jackson
Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #1

Sad man

DAY 1

Life hurts. And Jesus knew it would. He said, “In the world you will have tribulation ….” He didn’t say “you might” have troubles and difficulties. Jesus said you and I will have pain, hurt, and struggles.

Sin has made its mark on society in such a dominant way that its repercussions and reverberations are felt everywhere.

I understand firsthand what this type of compounded pain feels like. I know what it is to face one tragedy after another until you begin to dread the next day, simply because you don’t know the bad news it may bring.

In a span of less than two years, I lost my brother, my only sister, my sister’s husband, two of my nieces, my father and my wife all to health issues of one kind or another. At the same time, both of my daughters received cancer diagnoses and had growing health concerns which were thankfully treated, and they have since recovered from them.

But as you can see, I don’t speak from a theological position of platitudes on pain. I am writing to you from my heart.

When I talk to you about pain, I’m not telling you solely what is on my mind or what I have studied on the subject. I am telling you what works and what doesn’t, addressing it from my experiences. To face life’s difficulties with dignity and come out the other side with grace is one of our greatest challenges we are given on earth.

My prayer is that as we walk through Scripture together through the devotions this week, you will be better equipped to do just that.

Scripture: Psalm 119:49-56

49Remember the word unto thy servant,
Upon which thou hast caused me to hope.
50This is my comfort in my affliction:
For thy word hath quickened me.
51The proud have had me greatly in derision:
Yet have I not declined from thy law.
52I remembered thy judgments of old,
LORD; And have comforted myself.
53Horror hath taken hold upon me
Because of the wicked that forsake thy law.
54Thy statutes have been my songs

In the house of my pilgrimage.
55I have remembered thy name, O LORD, in the night, and have kept thy law.
56This I had, because I kept thy precepts.
John 16:32-33 32Behold, the hour cometh, yea, is now come, that ye shall be scattered, every man to his own, and shall leave me alone: and yet I am not alone, because the Father is with me.33These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
About Dr. Tony Evans:
Dr. Tony Evans, bestselling author and pastor, understands life’s hardships firsthand. In less than two years, he lost his brother, sister, brother-in-law, two nieces, father, and wife. Join him on this 5 day journey and see that there is hope for the hurting: His name is Jesus. For information about this devotion log on to http://hopeforthehurtingbook.com

Inspirational Lifestyles: Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #1  was originally published on praisedc.com

