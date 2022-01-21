Local
HomeLocal

Bill Calling For Establishments On The Block To Close By 10 P.M. Due To An Uptick In Violence

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Empowerment Zone

Source: Scott J. Ferrell / Getty

A bill has been introduced that would require strip clubs and bars on The Block in downtown Baltimore to close by 10 p.m..

Senate Bill 222 was introduced by Senate President Bill Ferguson. If passed, it would apply to any business on the 400 block of East Baltimore Street with a Class A or Class BD-7 liquor license and any business with an adult entertainment license.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were 831 calls for service to The Block and surrounding areas in 2021. That includes 8 shootings with 11 victims, 15 robberies, 17 aggravated assaults and one suspicious death.

“Violence within and resulting from The Block in Baltimore City’s central business district has drastically increased in recent months despite a robust and consistent deployment by the Baltimore City Police Department,” he said, later adding, “Many of those were brazen incidents with police officers in the immediate vicinity.”

Ferguson pointed to other parts of the city where increased police presence has resulted in drops in crime. He said that is not the case on The Block and business owners refuse to take accountability for what’s happening there.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Bill Calling For Establishments On The Block To Close By 10 P.M. Due To An Uptick In Violence  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close