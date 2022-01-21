Bill Calling For Establishments On The Block To Close By 10 P.M. Due To An Uptick In Violence

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A bill has been introduced that would require strip clubs and bars on The Block in downtown Baltimore to close by 10 p.m..

Senate Bill 222 was introduced by Senate President Bill Ferguson. If passed, it would apply to any business on the 400 block of East Baltimore Street with a Class A or Class BD-7 liquor license and any business with an adult entertainment license.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were 831 calls for service to The Block and surrounding areas in 2021. That includes 8 shootings with 11 victims, 15 robberies, 17 aggravated assaults and one suspicious death.

“Violence within and resulting from The Block in Baltimore City’s central business district has drastically increased in recent months despite a robust and consistent deployment by the Baltimore City Police Department,” he said, later adding, “Many of those were brazen incidents with police officers in the immediate vicinity.”

Ferguson pointed to other parts of the city where increased police presence has resulted in drops in crime. He said that is not the case on The Block and business owners refuse to take accountability for what’s happening there.

