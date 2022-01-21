Inspirational Lifestyles: Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #4

Cheryl Jackson
DAY 4

One of the most well-known biblical characters who understood and wrote about hurtful seasons is Job. During his darkest days, he said that he did not sense God’s presence. Even though he was known as a righteous man, he felt alone, lost and in pain. In Job 23 we read, “Behold, I go forward but He is not there, and backward, but I cannot perceive Him; When He acts on the left, I cannot see Him; He turns to the right, but I cannot see Him” (vs. 8-9).

Don’t be fooled. Life does hurt. There are different levels at different times for different people, but suffering is something we all share. We all cry. No matter how much we love Jesus, we all find ourselves in times of tears and sorrow, even periods of depression. But like Paul, who had even reached what many would term a suicidal level of depression, having “despaired even of life” we can discover how to dignify our difficulties through one key decision: focusing on God. It is in God where we will find the comfort we need. Paul reminds us of this time and again in the same chapter where he outlines his pains and struggles (2 Corinthians 1).

Comfort.

The Greek word for “comforter” used in 2 Corinthians 1 is the word paraclete. It is the same root term used about the Holy Spirit when Jesus said God will send us someone to help us in John 14:16, “I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may be with you forever….”

Thus, in every affliction, trouble, hurt, pain, distress or difficulty of life that you may be facing, there is a Comforter. God comforts those who need it most.

Scripture:

Job 23
Job’s Reply
1Then Job answered and said,
2Even to day is my complaint bitter:
My stroke is heavier than my groaning.
3Oh that I knew where I might find him!
That I might come even to his seat!
4I would order my cause before him,
And fill my mouth with arguments.
5I would know the words which he would answer me,
And understand what he would say unto me.
6Will he plead against me with his great power?
No; but he would put strength in me.
7There the righteous might dispute with him;
So should I be delivered for ever from my judge.
8Behold, I go forward, but he is not there;
And backward, but I cannot perceive him:
9On the left hand, where he doth work, but I cannot behold him:
He hideth himself on the right hand, that I cannot see him:
10But he knoweth the way that I take:
When he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold.
11My foot hath held his steps,
His way have I kept, and not declined.
12Neither have I gone back from the commandment of his lips;
I have esteemed the words of his mouth more than my necessary food.
13But he is in one mind, and who can turn him?
And what his soul desireth, even that he doeth.
14For he performeth the thing that is appointed for me:
And many such things are with him.
15Therefore am I troubled at his presence:
When I consider, I am afraid of him.
16For God maketh my heart soft,
And the Almighty troubleth me:
17Because I was not cut off before the darkness,
Neither hath he covered the darkness from my face.
James 1:2-4 brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; 3knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. 4But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.
James 1:12 Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him.

 

Inspirational Lifestyles: Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #4  was originally published on praisedc.com

