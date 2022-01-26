Arts & Entertainment
Watch Trailer: Tyler Perry Returns With Famed Character Madea In ‘A Madea Homecoming’

A Madea Homecoming

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with his famed character Madea in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming. The latest film in the Madea franchise is set to debut on Netflix next month.

Writer, director and producer Perry stars in the new film that centers around Madea’s great grandson’s college graduation. The celebratory moment hits a screeching halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the “happy” homecoming. The cast includes all-stars of the Madea franchise like Tamela Mann, David Mann, Cassi Davis Patton as well as a guest appearance from legendary Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who gives Madea a run for her comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.

In the short trailer, Madea reluctantly welcomes some her family members, who have all come into town to celebrate her great grandson’s graduation from college. We see a classic Mr. Brown moment by the grill, more jokes from Madea and fresh faces to join the hilarious ensemble cast.

Fans haven’t seen Madea since Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral in 2019. It was what Perry claimed to be the final installment in the series of Madea. The film explored Madea taking on the responsibility of planning a funeral, and keeping some shady family secrets on the low, when one member of the family unexpectedly dies.

The finale of the Madea series was short lived. Now, Madea returns from grief and sorrow to a joyous celebration. Check out the latest film in the popular franchise, A Madea Homecoming, headed to Netflix February 25, 2022.

Watch the official trailer below:

Watch Trailer: Tyler Perry Returns With Famed Character Madea In ‘A Madea Homecoming’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Close