66-Year-Old Man Shot & Killed In Northeast Baltimore

Police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead on Sunday.

It happened on the 3300 block of Rueckert Avenue just before 6 p.m.. Officers responding to the scene found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

