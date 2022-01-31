Local
Gov. Hogan To Give Out Memorial Citations To Honor 3 Fallen Firefighters In Baltimore

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan is honoring the memory of Baltimore’s 3 fallen firefighters. He’s presenting memorial citations at the fire stations where they worked Monday.

Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and Kenny Lacayo were killed while battling a fire at a vacant house on the 200 block of South Stricker Street in West Baltimore last week.

A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was also hurt, but has since been released from the hospital.

Gov. Hogan will present those citations at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. respectively.

Sadler and Lacayo belonged to Engine Company 14, which is located in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.

Butrim was a member of Truck Company 23, which is located in the 1200 block of Bush Street.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is seeking a person of interest in connection with the fire. There is a $100,000 reward being offered.

In addition to identifying the person of interest, investigators are also looking for any pictures or videos of the fire people may have. Those can be submitted via ATFtips@atf.gov.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan To Give Out Memorial Citations To Honor 3 Fallen Firefighters In Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

