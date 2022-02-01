Lockdown Issued At Morgan State University Due To Bomb Threat

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University is on lockdown due to a bomb threat it received at around 6:00 a.m..

The campus is closed for the day.

Classes will be held virtually and administrative duties will be completed via telework.

This is the second bomb threat to an HBCU in the past 24 hours.

Source: CBS Baltimore

