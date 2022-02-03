Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Commit To Staying Together

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

We hope the whole Get Up! church has made the decision to wake up and win today, and of course Dr. Willie Jolley is here to deliver one of his minute-long mantras that can help in the process.

Today’s focus is on the act of committing to stay together, which is one of the key steps towards building a long and happy marriage.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Whether you’re planning on committing to your partner or already weathering the storms as a couple, Dr. Jolley stresses the importance of choosing to be in the relationship for more than just emotional reasons. Many of us can attest to the fact that ‘love’ can be confused with ‘like’ very easily, so doesn’t it make sense to build a relationship on more than one level of foundation?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Hear why making a commitment to staying together is vital for any relationship by tuning in to “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Commit To Staying Together  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close