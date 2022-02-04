Maryland Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Legalize Marijuana

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

State lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana while also creating an equitable cannabis industry.

Under the measure, Marylanders would be allowed to possess up to 1.5 ounces of recreational cannabis without penalty. Possession of over 1.5 ounces of cannabis and up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis would be reduced to a civil offenses rather than a misdemeanor.

It would also expunge the conviction of anyone previously found guilty of simple possession of marijuana if it was the only charge in the case. Anyone currently held in a state prison or local jail for a cannabis conviction would be resentenced to end their term of incarceration.

The bill addresses criminal justice and public health issues, while also building a foundation for social equity in the industry.

The voters will decided if this bill passes in November.

