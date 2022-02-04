Local
St. Frances Academy Student Athlete Killed After Colliding With MTA Light Rail Train

A 17-year-old high school student athlete is dead after he was involved in a crash with a MTA Light Rail train.

It happened Wednesday at around 9 a.m. near Maple Road West and Camp Meade Road in Linthicum.

Police said Lamar Patterson was heading east on Maple Road while the train was approaching got intersection from the north.

Patterson failed to stop at the rail crossing, even though the gates were lowering, the signals were flashing and the train’s horn was blaring.

The Light Rail train hit the passenger side of Patterson’s car, killing him. He was reportedly on his way to school at the time of the crash.

No one was on the train except for the conductor, who was not hurt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Patterson, a student athlete, had a plenty of D1 offers. Coach Michael Locksley of the University of Maryland tweeted about his unfortunate passing. See below.

