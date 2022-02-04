Arts & Entertainment
Fans React: Minnie Mouse Gets A New Look Ahead of Women’s History Month and Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary

Ouverture d'Euro Disney (Disneyland Paris)

Source: David Nivière / Getty

Minnie Mouse is getting a mini makeover ahead of Women’s History Month and Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary. The popular Disney character will trade in her famous red and white polka dot dress for a blue pantsuit designed by British designer Stella McCartney.

Minnie’s new look is inspired by the pantsuit movement that has become a symbol for women’s empowerment. British designer Stella McCartney created Minnie’s first pantsuit to be worn at the Paris theme park.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris,”McCartney shared a statement on the project to Forbes. “So I have designed one of my iconic costumes, a blue tuxedo, using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month, in March 2022.”

The topic of famed branded figures like Minnie Mouse and most recently, the Green M&M’s outfit choices has been widely discussed. The Green M&M traded in her signature pump for sneakers last month. The narrative around gender roles and inequalities is quickly transforming with more global brands looking to enact change.

The standard pantsuit has been a symbol of male power for many years. Until women in the 1930s began wearing pantsuits to likely “impersonate” a man. Today, women are taking back their power and reclaiming the look.

Hillary Clinton famously only wore pantsuits during her historic run for presidency. She details why the pantsuit was her outfit of choice in her book What Happened saying, “they make me feel professional.”

Clinton tweeted Minnie’s pantsuit was, “tres chic.”

While others don’t find her new look flattering at all.

Women are more than a skirt or high heels. It is time that what we see in media and marketing reflect that. Go off, Minnie!

