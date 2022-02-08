Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore DOT To Shut Down Portions of I-83 To Install Speed Cameras

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Speed camera on a highway

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Speed cameras are coming to the Jones Falls Expressway.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced daily lane closures over the next two weeks to install the cameras and signage.

Starting Tuesday, the right lane will be shut down from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the northbound and southbound sides of I-83 between Fayette Street and Northern Parkway. These closures are weather permitting.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

There will also be closures on entrance and exit ramps during these times.

The cameras were approved last November by the Board of Estimates.

Officials placed a speed camera near the Pepsi during a one-week trial period. They found 150,000 potential citations. The speed limit on I-83 is 50 mph in most places.

“During this time the highest recorded speed was 173 miles per hour,” said Adrea Turner, chief of staff for the department of transportation.

Once all of the cameras are installed, speeders will receive a warning over a 90-day grace period before fines are issued.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DOT To Shut Down Portions of I-83 To Install Speed Cameras  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close