Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The Age Of 77

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Portrait Of Betty Davis

Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the pioneering Queen of Funk, singer, Betty Davis, has passed away at the age of 77 from natural causes in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Betty Davis passing was confirmed by her close friend Danielle Maggio.   In a statement from, Connie Portis, another long time friend of Betty Davis.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Betty Davis, a multi-talented music influencer and pioneer rock star, singer, songwriter, and fashion icon,” “Most of all, Betty was a friend, aunt, niece, and beloved member of her community of Homestead, Pennsylvania, and of the worldwide community of friends and fans. At a time to be announced, we will pay tribute to her beautiful, bold, and brash persona. Today we cherish her memory as the sweet, thoughtful, and reflective person she was…There is no other.”

Betty Davis may have died from natural causes but her body of work was un-naturally trailblazing, as she dropped her self-titled debut album in 1973 for the legendary Woodstock festival followed by “They Say I’m Different” in 1974 then a year later she recorded the album “Nasty Gal.”  Betty Davis paved the way for female artists, with her controversially sexual lyrics and performance style, that was documented in 2017 in, Betty: They Say I’m Different.  Following the documentary Betty: They Say I’m Different, in 2019 Betty Davis released new music for the first time in 40 years, “A Little Bit Hot Tonight”.  Betty Davis’s musical catalog spanned from 1964 to 1975, with Davis penning the Chambers Brothers song “Uptown (to Harlem)” a song that was featured on Questlove’s Oscar-nominated documentary Summer of Soul.

Betty Davis was also the ex-wife of Jazz legend trumpeter Miles Davis, who Betty Davis was credited with introducing Mile Davis’s to the rock and roll era which gave birth to Jazz Fusion with his  1969’s In a Silent Way and 1970’s Bitches Brew.  Betty Davis style and music influenced great artists such as Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lauryn Hill and  Janelle Monáe.

We will be keeping the friends, family and colleagues of Betty Davis uplifted in our prayers.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The Age Of 77  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Betty Davis

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close