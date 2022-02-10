Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

CeCe Winans Shares Her Excitement About Her Upcoming Performance During The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [INTERVIEW]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

 

Grammy award winner & best selling female gospel artist CeCe Winans called into Get Up! Mornings today, and you’ll be able to see her performing at the 23rd annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration this Saturday!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

She may not be the biggest football fan, but like the millions of others around the world, she’ll be tuning in on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Grammy award winner opens up about her excitement for the performance, what we can expect from her fashion side, and how she feels about Gospel music being apart of the NFL celebration. 

According to SuperBowlGospel.com:

SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION IS THE ONLY INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC EVENT SANCTIONED BY THE NFL FOR SUPER BOWL WEEKEND. THIS UPLIFTING CONCERT BRINGS NFL PLAYERS & AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL ARTISTS TOGETHER ON ONE STAGE FOR AN EVENING OF JOY AND PRAISE AT THE BIGGEST GAME ON EARTH!

 

Listen to the full interview and be sure to tune in this Saturday at 8/7 Central on Bounce TV and for the first time you can also see it on Prime Video. 

Get all the details here.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

CeCe Winans Shares Her Excitement About Her Upcoming Performance During The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close