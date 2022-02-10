‘Phat Tuesdays’: Guy Torry Gives Thanks To God For Overcoming Adversity While Creating His Docuseries [INTERVIEW]

Comedian and actor Guy Torry joins Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to tell us all about his new docuseries, Phat Tuesday, which is debuting today on Prime Video!

If you’re not familiar, Guy Torry is the creator and host of the famed Phat Tuesday comedy shows in Los Angeles. It tells the story of how he launched an all-Black comedy night at the Comedy Store to make sure their voices were heard.

According to Deadline, “The three-episode docuseries celebrates Torry’s Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry. It’s set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Before they discuss his project, Griff opens up about the life changing opportunity Guy gave him years ago, and how it was a major stepping stone in his career.

Torry shares why he felt it was so imperative to create opportunities for young Black comedians, how he made things happen in the LA comedy scene in the 90’s, and the legendary figures who would come to the shows.

Diving deeper into the documentary, he shares how he was able to work with legends like Reginald Hudlin & Kelsey Grammer, and how he has to give all the glory to God for having this opportunity come together, despite all the struggles and obstacles they had to go through.

You can watch the documentary on Prime Video, which in his closing words, “will make you laugh and cry, but also inspire you.”

