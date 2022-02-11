Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Kierra Sheard Kelly Clears Up Viral Position On Friendship Boundaries, New Movie & Mentorship

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

We’re sure you’ve all seen the recent headlines surrounding GRAMMY-winning singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly and her position on setting boundaries when it comes to friends and her husband.

To clear up any misconceptions, we were delighted to have her on the show to address those viral comments while also giving us a rundown on her new Lifetime movie, Line Sisters, and mentorship program with SistHER.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Kierra makes it very clear that many of the news outlets got it wrong when reporting on a recent interview she did that quoted her as saying, “I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house.” Here, she tells Erica that it was simply a spiritual way of taking “preventative measures.”

While talking about Line Sisters, which premieres this Saturday (February 12) at 8/7c on Lifetime, the powerhouse vocalist also comments on whether she’s officially been bitten by the acting bug and the possibility of seeing her in more films in the future.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our candid conversation with Kierra Sheard Kelly below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, where she also gives us a bit of info behind her mentorship efforts to encourage sisterhood in various communities:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Kierra Sheard Kelly Clears Up Viral Position On Friendship Boundaries, New Movie & Mentorship  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close