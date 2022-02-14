Get Up Mornings With Erica
Dr. Gary Chapman Talks ‘The Five Love Languages’ From His Best-Selling Book

We hope everyone out there is having a joy-filled Valentine’s Day, especially if you’re fortunate enough to have a significant other in your life.

Erica and GRIFF were thrilled to welcome on today’s show Dr. Gary Chapman, author of the popular 1992 relationship guide The Five Love Languages. The timely conversation that ensued gave the Get Up! church a breakdown of each winning principle and how they’ve all worked wonders over the years for many lovers throughout the world.

 

 

Whether it’s communicating via touch, discovering the gift of gift-giving or simply understanding the value of compliments and thank you’s, Dr. Chapman gave an intriguing lesson in love that we’re positive will direct you in the right direction today if you need some help setting the mood for that special someone.

Listen to Dr. Gary Chapman break down The Five Love Languages below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

 

