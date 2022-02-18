Maryland Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Create Database To Keep Track Of Violent Juvenile Offenders

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Maryland lawmaker wants to go the extra mile to curb juvenile crime and hold the system accountable.

Baltimore City Delegate Dalya Attar, D-District 41, is proposing House Bill 1142. This bill would create a database to keep track of violent juvenile offenders. The database would exclude personal information like name, age, race, address or gender.

Supporters said the bill is about transparency and accountability. But opponents said transparency is already built into the system.

Attar did manage to convince the state to create a link on the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services website that gives crime victims an opportunity to determine the status of their case.

The same bill died in committee last year. State officials said juvenile crime has dropped by 61% since 2019.

