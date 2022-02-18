Local
HomeLocal

2020 Ransomware Attack Causing Pension Problems For Baltimore County Schools

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Cyber security and cyber attack concept background color image

Source: Busà Photography / Getty

Baltimore County School officials have confirmed that a 2020 ransomware attack is still affecting financial operations within the system.

The district said 8,000 retired educators’ pensions are affected.

Retiree Cindy North said the school system has not been forthcoming in communicating the problems to other retirees.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

North said retirees are owed thousands of dollars in some cases. In others, retirees may end up being billed unexpectedly.

A school system spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday:

“BCPS values its retirees and the many years of service and talents they devoted to the students of Baltimore County; for that reason, BCPS is committed to addressing their concerns and supporting their needs as together we continue to recover from the cyberattack of November 2020. BCPS has greatly recovered from the attack, which profoundly impacted our financial operations including those affecting retiree benefits. The school system has retained a contractor to reconcile retiree enrollment and benefits data, including systems through which some retirees were either underpaid or overpaid. Our goal is to resolve these issues as soon as possible.”

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said Tuesday the school system was back online two days after the cyberattack, but the issues with retirement benefits are ongoing.

Source: CBS Baltimore

2020 Ransomware Attack Causing Pension Problems For Baltimore County Schools  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close