2 Children Shot In Annapolis

A pair of children are hurt after a shooting Monday night in Annapolis.

Police responded just after 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. They found two victims there, a boy and a girl.

Police said the children were playing outside at the time of the shooting. They believe a gunman emerged from a wooden area near Tyler Avenue and “shot indiscriminately.”

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he believes the children were not the targets of the shooting.

One child was taken to Shock Trauma while the other was taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 410-260-3439.

