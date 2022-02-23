Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Award-Winning Newscaster Linsey Davis Talks Black Representation & New Children’s Book

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

We’re in the final week of Black History Month for the year, and thankfully the Get Up! church had the pleasure of being joined by award-winning and pioneering Black newscaster, Linsey Davis.

Erica and GRIFF spoke with the ABC News Live Prime anchor to talk about the significance of Black history in her field, a hope to one day eliminate making “Black firsts” a headline and how conversations about death with her young son helped spark the direction of her new children’s book, How High Is Heaven.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Speaking on creating How High Is Heaven, Davis says he hoped to create a novel that would help kids understand the nature of losing a primary provider. On the other side, the book also gives parents an idea on how to introduce the tough topic of death to kids who still don’t have a full grasp on the concept of not physically being able to see their loved ones in Heaven. “I hope that it’s an uplifting message for the toddlers, and maybe even a little older than that, to process the grieving process that so many are experiencing right now,” Davis says about the goal for this book, and we’ll go out on a limb and say she accomplished that with flying colors.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our full interview with Linsey Davis below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

 

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Award-Winning Newscaster Linsey Davis Talks Black Representation & New Children’s Book  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close