NAACP President Derrick Johnson Talks Image Awards, Student Debt & Importance Of Voting

This weekend is shaping up to be a special one as the 53rd NAACP Image Awards is set to air live this Saturday (Feb 26) on BET!

We got a chance to speak with NAACP president Derrick Johnson to get an idea on what to expect, in addition to his take on the topic of student debt and why voting matters when it comes to the Black community.

Arriving right on time for Black History Month, the Image Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in celebration of Black excellence. It’s for that very reason that Johnson is such a welcomed guest, and it’s easy to understand why when hearing him speak on the cutting of Pell Grant programs or why petitioning and simply showing up is key to making a change.

Listen to our full interview with NAACP prez Derrick Johnson below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

