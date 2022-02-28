InspireHER Awards: Nominate A Woman You Know Is Making A Difference

Contests
Radio One Baltimore is hosting its second annual InspireHER Awards on March 31st in honor of Women’s History Month.

We’re celebrating the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields. Below you will find a list of awards we’re giving out and their descriptions:

Community Outreach (activist): This woman is the glue to our community. She promotes social, political, economic or environmental reform with the desire to make changes in our society.

Femme Fashion Fatale: This woman puts her best fashion foot forward by crafting forward-leaning designs or looks that help us look and feel good on the outside, but feel phenomenal on the inside.

Health & Wellness: This woman pushes herself and others around to be in the best shape of their lives physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally and socially.

Education: This woman is helping the next generation of scholars blossom into productive members of society. She has helped break down barriers and have created lanes for young people who didn’t have the direction.

