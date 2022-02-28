Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Bishop Marvin Sapp Talks New Single “All In Your Hands” & His Search For The Next Young Gospel Star

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

A music legend in his own right, Bishop Marvin Sapp is still one of the most powerful forces in gospel music nearly three decades since his self-titled debut album in 1996.

To help premiere his new single, “All In Your Hands,” Sapp joins Erica & GRIFF in the Get Up! church to explain how he’s stayed relevant all these years, in addition to his hopes on one day ushering in a new and young gospel star to continue his legacy within the genre.

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Bishop Sapp explained to us that, much like many gospel acts of his era, ministry today is done on a completely different scale and the changes forced him to alter his own plan of executing the word. Through the new technological advancements, he’s learned to adapt with great efforts that have offered him the opportunity to develop a new label that will soon see fresh acts debuting in gospel music. We can’t wait to see who he brings to the light!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Hear our full interview with gospel legend Marvin Sapp below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, and look out for his new single “All In Your Hands” beginning March 4:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Bishop Marvin Sapp Talks New Single “All In Your Hands” & His Search For The Next Young Gospel Star  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close